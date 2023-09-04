Watch CBS News
Detroit police seek help finding 17-year-old girl missing since July 7

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are seeking assistance as they search for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen nearly two months ago. 

Victoria Fonville was last seen at about 11 p.m. on Friday, July 7, in the 14000 block of Frankfort. She left her residence without permission and did not return home. 

Her mother told police that she has bipolar disorder. 

Fonville is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5500.

