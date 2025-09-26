Detroit police searching for suspect accused of fatally shooting man in his 60s

Water main repairs in Novi; Michigan lawmakers reach budget deal; and more top stories

Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in his 60s on the city's east side.

Raynard Leodajuan Jackson Detroit Police Department

According to police, the incident happened in the 4800 block of Chatsworth Street on Sept. 25. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 60s dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives are searching for 34-year-old Raynard Leodajuan Jackson.

Police consider Jackson to be armed and dangerous and ask that the public not approach him and call 911 if he's spotted.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information on the fatal shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Major Crime Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.