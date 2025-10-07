Detroit police searching for woman accused of assaulting 2 women unprovoked

Detroit police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting two women in separate, unprovoked attacks in downtown Detroit.

Detroit Police Department

The first incident happened between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the first block of John R. Street, according to police. Later in the day, the same woman is believed to be the perpetrator in an assault that happened about 8:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.

In both instances, police said the suspect approached the victims, said something, and then punched them.

Security video shows the woman was wearing a blue Detroit Pistons shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes in the John R. Street incident, and a tan sweater with blue jeans and white tennis shoes in the Washington Boulevard incident.

"Both assaults are unprovoked. We have no information on why the victims in this case were targeted. They were simply out downtown, walking, and assaulted by this female," said Detroit Police Commander Matthew Fulgenzi. "We have evidence to suggest also that she may have been in contact with others in the downtown area, and potentially, there could be other victims on the case."

Detroit Police Department

Police said there is evidence to suggest that the suspect was picked up and taken out of the downtown area, potentially by a ride service.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have had contact with the suspect to reach out to Detroit police.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the assaults call the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP, or DetroitRewards.tv.