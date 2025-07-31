Detroit police searching for suspect in stabbing attack on city's east side

Driver arrested in deadly crash into building; sports, weather and other top stories

Detroit police are seeking the public's help with information regarding a stabbing incident on the city's east side.

The assault with a knife happened about 2:30 p.m. July 12 in the 10500 block of Whittier Avenue, the report said. The victim sustained injuries to his neck and hands.

Detroit police are seeking information on a person of interest or other tips on an assault that happened on July 12, 2025. Detroit Police Department

The person of interest was wearing a blue cap, blue pants, blue jeans and black shoes. He left the scene in a blue sport utility vehicle.

Those with information on his whereabouts or other tips that can assist in the investigation are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5940 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.