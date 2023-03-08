Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 75-year-old woman

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

monrovia-hicks.png
Monrovia Hicks, 75, of Detroit Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 75-year-old woman who left her residence and didn't return home. 

Monrovia Hicks, 75, left her residence in the 18000 block of Rosemont at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, and did not return home, according to police.

Police describe Hicks as being 140 pounds, 5-foot-7, with brown eyes and short gray hair. 

She was last seen wearing a black hat and shoes with flowers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 11:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.