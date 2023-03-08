Detroit police searching for missing 75-year-old woman
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 75-year-old woman who left her residence and didn't return home.
Monrovia Hicks, 75, left her residence in the 18000 block of Rosemont at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, and did not return home, according to police.
Police describe Hicks as being 140 pounds, 5-foot-7, with brown eyes and short gray hair.
She was last seen wearing a black hat and shoes with flowers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.
