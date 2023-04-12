Detroit Police searching for missing 63-year-old man

Tyrone Frazier City of Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 63-year-old man who did not return home.

Tyrone Frazier was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, in the 22000 block of Moross and did not return to his home in the 15200 block of Collingham.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, navy blue jogging pants and white shoes.

According to Frazier's caregiver, he suffers from schizophrenia and has other health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.