Detroit police searching for missing 46-year-old woman

Nicole Leverett Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman.

Nicole Leverett left her residence in the 2900 block of W. Philadelphia on Saturday, July 1, and hasn't been seen or heard from since then. She was last seen at about 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

She is described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black braided hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.