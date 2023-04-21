Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for missing 43-year-old man

Marvin McDade
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 43-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. 

Police say Marvin McDade left his residence on the 900 block of East Grand Boulevard around 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, and did not return home.  

McDade was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket, blue jeans and wheat-colored Timberland boots. 

If you have any information on McDade's whereabouts, please call Detroit's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or 911.

