Detroit police searching for missing 43-year-old man

Marvin McDade Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 43-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Police say Marvin McDade left his residence on the 900 block of East Grand Boulevard around 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, and did not return home.

McDade was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket, blue jeans and wheat-colored Timberland boots.

If you have any information on McDade's whereabouts, please call Detroit's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or 911.