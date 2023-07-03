Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Maria Sandoval-Ramirez Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since June 29.

Maria Sandoval-Ramirez left her residence in the 8400 block of Cahalan St. at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, and did not return home.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray leggings.

She is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 138 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401.