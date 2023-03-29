Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

/ CBS Detroit

michael-brown-jr.png
Michael Brown Jr. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 13-year-old who left his residence without permission and did not return home. 

Michael Brown Jr. was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, when he left his residence in the 1900 block of Waltham. 

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray, striped shirt. 

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes and weighing 160 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 3:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.