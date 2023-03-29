Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Michael Brown Jr. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 13-year-old who left his residence without permission and did not return home.

Michael Brown Jr. was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, when he left his residence in the 1900 block of Waltham.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray, striped shirt.

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes and weighing 160 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.