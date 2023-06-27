Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for 13-year-old boy missing since Friday

Jaden Duncan  Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since June 23.

Police say Jaden Duncan left his residence in the 12000 block of Schaefer at about 2 a.m. on Friday, June 23, and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and white shorts. 

Duncan is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201. 

