Detroit police searching for 13-year-old boy missing since Friday
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since June 23.
Police say Jaden Duncan left his residence in the 12000 block of Schaefer at about 2 a.m. on Friday, June 23, and did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and white shorts.
Duncan is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.
