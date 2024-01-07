Detroit police search for missing man with mental illness

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 53-year-old man.

Jose Barragan was last seen in the 6700 block of Rutherford on Jan. 6 around noon, police said.

According to his daughter, Barragan has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police said.

Detroit Police Department

He is described by police as Hispanic, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, has brown hair, and brown eyes, and weighs 160 pounds.

Barragan was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5601.