Detroit police search for missing man with mental illness

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 53-year-old man. 

Jose Barragan was last seen in the 6700 block of Rutherford on Jan. 6 around noon, police said.

According to his daughter, Barragan has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police said. 

Jose Barragan
Detroit Police Department

He is described by police as Hispanic, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, has brown hair, and brown eyes, and weighs 160 pounds.

Barragan was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants, and black shoes. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5601.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 7:10 PM EST

