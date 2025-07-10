Detroit police seeking help in locating missing 80-year-old woman

Workers rescued from Los Angeles tunnel; and other top stories

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 80-year-old Gwendolyn Harris.

Police say on July 10, Harris left her home in the 16000 block of Pembroke and did not return. Her caregiver told police she has dementia.

Harris was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black polka dots, black pants and black shoes. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, between 170 and 190 pounds, with brown eyes and gray and black braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's eighth precinct at 313-596-5840.

Detroit Police Department