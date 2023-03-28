Detroit police search for persons of interest in non-fatal shooting of woman, 9-year-old boy
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for persons of interest wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and a woman in her 20s.
The incident happened at about 5:41 p.m. on Monday, March 27, in the area of Gratiot and E. State Fair.
Police say they are looking to identify and speak with three people who may have information about the non-fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy and a woman in her 20s.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
