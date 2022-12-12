Detroit police search for suspect, person of interest in fatal shooting of 34-year-old man

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in Detroit.

Police say at about 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 19, the suspect fired shots outside of the Third Street Bar, fatally wounding the victim.

The male suspect is described as having a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a "New York" jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath.

Police are also searching for a female person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the two people is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.