Detroit police search for suspect caught on camera smashing window at apartment complex

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a suspect who was caught on camera smashing a window at an apartment complex.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Martin Luther King Apartments located at 595 Chene St., police said.

Video footage shows the suspect running up to the building before smashing a window with a hammer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.