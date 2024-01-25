Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for suspect caught on camera smashing window at apartment complex

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a suspect who was caught on camera smashing a window at an apartment complex. 

The incident happened at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Martin Luther King Apartments located at 595 Chene St., police said.

Video footage shows the suspect running up to the building before smashing a window with a hammer. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

