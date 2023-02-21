Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for 72-year-old woman in wheelchair missing for a month

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 72-year-old woman who has been missing since Jan. 21, 2023.

Police are seeking the public's help locating Ethel Murriel, who was last seen at about noon in the 1200 block of W. State Fair. Family told police that Murriel uses a wheelchair.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

ethel-murriel.jpg
Ethel Murriel was last seen on Jan. 21, 2023, in Detroit. Detroit Police Department

Ethel Murriel

  • Black woman
  • 5 feet 2 inches tall
  • 130 pouinds
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 5:43 PM

