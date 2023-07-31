Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 65-year-old man

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Cyril Nwaguru Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 65-year-old man who left his home and did not return. 

Cyril Nwaguru was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at his home in the 11100 block of Beaconsfield St.

Police say he was last seen wearing a Detroit Pistons baseball cap, a teal T-shirt and green Michigan State sweatpants. He is also described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Nwaguru's daughter told police she is concerned for his well-being. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901. 

