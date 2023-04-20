Detroit police search for missing 61-year-old man

Eric Wright Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 61-year-old man who left his residence and did not return.

Eric Wright was last seen at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, when he left his home in the 20000 block of Barlow. Police say it is unknown what he was wearing when he left.

Wright suffers from seizures and needs his medication, according to his wife.

Police describe him as 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.