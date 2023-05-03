Detroit police search for missing 56-year-old man

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 3, 2023

Christopher Charles Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 56-year-old man who hasn't been seen since he was discharged from a local hospital.

Christopher Charles was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1, in the 15000 block of Gratiot.

His caregiver told police that he suffers from schizophrenia.

Police describe Charles as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 280 pounds, with brown eyes. He is bald and has a gray beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.