Detroit police search for missing 49-year-old woman

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

Maria Torres Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman who left her residence and did not return home.

Maria Torres was last seen at about 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, in the 1700 block of Van Dyke.

She was last seen wearing a brown coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and black lace boots.

In addition, her caregiver told police she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Police describe Torres as being 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.