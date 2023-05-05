Detroit police search for missing 49-year-old woman
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman who left her residence and did not return home.
Maria Torres was last seen at about 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, in the 1700 block of Van Dyke.
She was last seen wearing a brown coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and black lace boots.
In addition, her caregiver told police she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Police describe Torres as being 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black curly hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.
