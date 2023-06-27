Detroit police search for missing 48-year old man

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 48-year-old man who hasn't been seen in almost a week.

Antoine Rockingham Detroit Police Department

At about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, Antoine Rockingham was last seen leaving his residence in the 21000 block of Derby in his 2016 Jeep Wrangler, and he did not return home.

His family told the police that they are concerned for his well-being.

Rockingham is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 152 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detrhrtment's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.