Detroit police search for missing 46-year-old man

By Sara Powers

Christopher Leeny, 46, of Detroit, has been missing since March 15. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a 46-year-old man who has been missing since March 15.

According to police, Christopher Leeny left his home at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, and did not return. 

Leeny was last seen wearing a white shirt and blues.

In addition, Leeny's father told police that he is deaf in one ear. 

He is described as a 5 foot 10 man, weighing 186 pounds, with brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901. 

First published on March 22, 2023 / 3:57 PM

