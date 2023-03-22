Detroit police search for missing 46-year-old man

Christopher Leeny, 46, of Detroit, has been missing since March 15. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a 46-year-old man who has been missing since March 15.

According to police, Christopher Leeny left his home at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, and did not return.

Leeny was last seen wearing a white shirt and blues.

In addition, Leeny's father told police that he is deaf in one ear.

He is described as a 5 foot 10 man, weighing 186 pounds, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.