Detroit police searching for missing 39-year-old woman

Kristen Moser Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 39-year-old woman who left her residence and did not return home.

Kristen Moser was last seen at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, in the 12000 block of Rosemary. 

Police say she was last seen wearing a red hat, burgundy scarf, white shirt, red pants and white "Crocs." 

Moser's caregiver told police she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. 

Police describe her as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901. 

First published on May 4, 2023 / 4:08 PM

