Detroit police searching for missing 39-year-old woman
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 39-year-old woman who left her residence and did not return home.
Kristen Moser was last seen at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, in the 12000 block of Rosemary.
Police say she was last seen wearing a red hat, burgundy scarf, white shirt, red pants and white "Crocs."
Moser's caregiver told police she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Police describe her as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.
