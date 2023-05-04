Detroit police searching for missing 39-year-old woman

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 4, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 4, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 4, 2023

Kristen Moser Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 39-year-old woman who left her residence and did not return home.

Kristen Moser was last seen at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, in the 12000 block of Rosemary.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red hat, burgundy scarf, white shirt, red pants and white "Crocs."

Moser's caregiver told police she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Police describe her as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.