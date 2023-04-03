Detroit police search for missing 31-year-old man
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 31-year-old man who left his residence and did not return home.
Aldo Hernandez left his home in the 1000 block of McKinstry and was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.
Police say he was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black sweatpants.
In addition, Hernandez suffers from schizophrenia, according to his brother.
He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.
