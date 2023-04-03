Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 31-year-old man

/ CBS Detroit

Aldo Hernandez, a 31-year-old missing Detroit man.  Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 31-year-old man who left his residence and did not return home. 

Aldo Hernandez left his home in the 1000 block of McKinstry and was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black sweatpants. 

In addition, Hernandez suffers from schizophrenia, according to his brother. 

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201. 

First published on April 3, 2023 / 10:32 AM

