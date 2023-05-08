Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 27-year-old man

Reginald Washington Jr.  Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen Saturday.

Reginald Washington Jr. was last seen at about 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, in the 2000 block of W. Grand Blvd.

A family member told police that Washington Jr. suffers from schizophrenia. 

Police say he was last seen wearing black pants, but no other clothing description was provided to authorities. 

Washington Jr. is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301. 

