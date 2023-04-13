Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 21-year-old man

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police searching for Rockmound Bohamound Jr., 21, who left his residence and didn't return.  Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man who left his residence and did not return home. 

Rockmound Bohamound Jr. left his home in the 23800 block of Schoolcraft Road and did not return. He was last seen at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12. 

Police say Bohamound was wearing a red jacket and black and white shoes. According to his mother, he suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. 

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.

