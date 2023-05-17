Detroit police search for missing 18-year-old man

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 17, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 17, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 17, 2023





Darrick Jones Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old man who left a relative's residence and did not return home.

Darrick Jones was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12, in the 8100 block of Greenlawn.

His family told police they are concerned for his well-being and that he suffers from bipolar disorder and health issues.

Police say Jones was last seen wearing neon green shorts with "Marvel" characters on them and blue and white Crocs.

He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.