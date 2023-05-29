Detroit police search for missing 17-year-olds

Detroit police are searching for two 17-year-olds. Janyeh Gardner (left) was last seen the week of May 8, and Lauren Abney was last seen on May 26. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two missing 17-year-olds in separate cases -- one teen last seen three weeks ago and the other teen last seen on Friday.

Police say Janyeh Gardner was last seen the week of May 8. She left her home in the 13000 block of Promenade Avenue.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5901.

Lauren Abney was last seen at about 7 a.m. on Friday, May 26. Police say she left her home in the 16100 block of Steel Street.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with straight black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Lauren's whereabouts is asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.