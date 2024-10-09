Detroit police search for man wanted in fatal shooting on city's east side
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's east side.
Police say the shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Monday in the area of Hoover and Greiner.
The suspect, 38-year-old Dalerico Martin, allegedly drove alongside the 32-year-old victim's car, fatally wounding him, according to police.
Martin is described as having long braided locs and was last seen wearing a green and white "Philly" letterman jacket, dark pants, and shoes. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or DetroitRewards.tv.