Detroit police search for man wanted in fatal shooting on city's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

Dalerico Martin Provided by Detroit Police Department

Police say the shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Monday in the area of Hoover and Greiner.

The suspect, 38-year-old Dalerico Martin, allegedly drove alongside the 32-year-old victim's car, fatally wounding him, according to police.

Martin is described as having long braided locs and was last seen wearing a green and white "Philly" letterman jacket, dark pants, and shoes. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or DetroitRewards.tv.

