Detroit police search for group blamed for violent crime spree

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Police are searching for three members of what they call an "extremely violent group" responsible for two murders, a carjacking and another shooting.

Assistant Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said that officers tried to pull over a vehicle with the men inside about 6:30 p.m. Sunday near Lahser and McNichols on the city's northwest side, but the men took off running.

One suspect is believed to have turned up at a home on Trinity Street. The couple inside and their two children heard someone in the basement, ran out, and called the police. That prompted police to surround the home in what they thought might be a barricaded gunman situation. But a search and rescue team sent inside did not find anyone there.

Fitzgerald said it is not clear if the man actually did break into their home, although the door was unlocked. A helicopter circled a densely wooded area near the home but was unable to locate the suspect.

"In looking at the surveillance video from the helicopter," Fitzgerald said. "It did not look like anyone came out."

The men are believed to be responsible for a robbery and murder at a Coney Island on Joy and Evergreen and another killing on West Chicago near Hubbell.

Fitzgerald describes the suspect as a tall, thin Black man in his twenties wearing bright white pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

He warns residents in the area to be cautious.

"If you see him, do not approach. You can call 1-800-SPEAK UP, or you can notify Homicide at 313-596-2260," Fitzgerald said.

Two other suspects are also still at large.