Crime

Detroit police search for driver who struck motorcyclist on city's west side

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run incident that injured a motorcyclist last month on March 24, 2024, in the area of Grand River Avenue and Plymouth Road. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run incident that injured a motorcyclist last month.

The incident happened at about 12:33 a.m. on March 24 in the area of Grand River Avenue and Plymouth Road. Police said the driver turned in front of the 46-year-old motorcyclist and struck him before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2004-2006 Chrysler Pacifica.

You can view footage of the vehicle below:

Detroit police search for driver who struck motorcyclist 00:06

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.  

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 10:38 PM EDT

