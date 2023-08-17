Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 71-year-old man missing for nearly a week

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 16, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 16, 2023 04:43

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 71-year-old Danny Page, who was last seen on Aug. 11.

Page was last seen at about 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Outer Drive. Police say he left his home in his brown Chevy Cruze.

His family told police that he suffers from dementia. 

Page was last seen wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, and beige pants. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.

Detroit police search for 71-year-old man missing for nearly a week
Detroit police are searching for 71-year-old Danny Page, who was last seen on Aug. 11. Detroit Police Department

First published on August 16, 2023 / 10:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.