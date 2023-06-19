Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for 43-year-old woman missing for over a week

LaQuitta Thomas Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 43-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in over a week.

LaQuitta Thomas was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, in the 1300 block of Chene. She left her residence and did not return home. 

Police say she was last seen wearing a light pink shirt with flowers on it, blue jeans and dark sandals. 

In addition, a family member told police Thomas suffers from schizophrenia.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 172 lbs, with brown eyes and wearing a light brown wig. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701. 

