Detroit police search for 21-year-old man missing since April 25

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 2, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 2, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 2, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man who has been missing for a week.

Arnett Lenyoun Jr. was last seen at about 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, in the 4600 block of E. Nevada.

Police say he left his residence and did not return home, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

In addition, it is unknown what he was wearing when he left his residence.

Police describe Lenyoun as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.