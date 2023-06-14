Detroit police search for 16-year-old missing since March

A'lisia Armstrong Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for 16-year-old A'lisia Armstrong, who was last seen on March 8.

Police say the teen was last seen at the Federation of Youth on Grand Boulevard having a visit with her mother and siblings.

Police say she was discharged and her case worker was not able to contact her.

A'lisia is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700.