Detroit police search for 16-year-old boy missing for nearly two weeks

Cameron Lewis Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks.

Cameron Lewis was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, in the 15800 block of Vaughan St.

Police say Lewis left his home and failed to return.

He was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt and black basketball shorts.

According to police, Lewis is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800.