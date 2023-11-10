Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for 13-year-old boy whose been missing for nearly a week

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 10, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 10, 2023 03:39

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in almost a week.

cody-johnson-1.png
Cody Johnson  Detroit Police Department

Police say Cody Johnson left his residence in the 17100 block of Pelkey St. at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, and did not return home. 

Johnson was last seen wearing a light brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and light-colored shoes. 

He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing between 135 and 155, with brown eyes and black locks.

The Detroit Police Department is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 4:11 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

