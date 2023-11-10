Detroit police search for 13-year-old boy whose been missing for nearly a week
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in almost a week.
Police say Cody Johnson left his residence in the 17100 block of Pelkey St. at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, and did not return home.
Johnson was last seen wearing a light brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.
He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing between 135 and 155, with brown eyes and black locks.
The Detroit Police Department is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.