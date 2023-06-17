Detroit police search for 12-year-old missing since June 14
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for 12-year-old Marjae Price, who was last seen on June 14 leaving with a family friend.
Detroit police say Marjae left her home in the 7700 block of Penrod and got in a black GMC Yukon. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.
