Detroit police search for 12-year-old missing since June 14

Marjae Price Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for 12-year-old Marjae Price, who was last seen on June 14 leaving with a family friend.

Detroit police say Marjae left her home in the 7700 block of Penrod and got in a black GMC Yukon. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.