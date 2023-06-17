Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for 12-year-old missing since June 14

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 16, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 16, 2023 04:49
marjae-price-missing-in-detroit.jpg
Marjae Price Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for 12-year-old Marjae Price, who was last seen on June 14 leaving with a family friend.

Detroit police say Marjae left her home in the 7700 block of Penrod and got in a black GMC Yukon. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 11:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.