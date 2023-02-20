Detroit police officers killed in apparent murder-suicide in Livonia, officials say
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say two off-duty Detroit police officers were killed on Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide in Livonia.
According to the Livonia Police Department, the shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m., on Feb. 19, in the 16000 block of Farmington Road.
A preliminary investigation indicated that officer Maria Martin, 22, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The other officer, identified as Matthew Ethington II, 26, died from a single gunshot wound, appearing to be self-inflicted.
Police did not initially release details on the relationship between the officers.
An investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.