Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police officers killed in apparent murder-suicide in Livonia, officials say

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say two off-duty Detroit police officers were killed on Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide in Livonia.

According to the Livonia Police Department, the shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m., on Feb. 19, in the 16000 block of Farmington Road.

A preliminary investigation indicated that officer Maria Martin, 22, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The other officer, identified as Matthew Ethington II, 26, died from a single gunshot wound, appearing to be self-inflicted.

Police did not initially release details on the relationship between the officers.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 3:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.