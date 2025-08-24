2 Detroit officers hospitalized after truck crashes into scout car, police say

Two Detroit officers and another person are recovering after a driver in a truck allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a police scout car Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Lappin Street around 6:30 p.m. Police said the officer driving the scout car was making a turn when a motorist in a pickup truck ran a red light and collided with the law enforcement vehicle.

A damaged Detroit Police Department scout car is on the side of Gratiot Avenue on Aug. 23, 2025, after a truck crashed into it, officials said. CBS News Detroit

The two officers in the police car and a civilian involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Detroit police Media Director Jasmin Barmore.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

On Aug. 17, a Detroit officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash on the city's east side. According to police, it happened in the area of Mack Avenue and Cadieux Road, and the officer sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.