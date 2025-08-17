Detroit officer injured, police car damaged in hit-and-run crash

A Detroit police officer is recovering after they were injured in a hit-and-run crash on the city's east side early Sunday evening, officials said.

Officers were traveling in a patrol car in the area of Mack Avenue and Cadieux Road around 5 p.m. when the vehicle was hit by an SUV. Police said the motorist in the SUV drove away after the collision.

One of the officers in the patrol car sustained injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

A Detroit police car was hit by an SUV on Aug. 17, 2025, in the area of Mack Avenue and Cadieux Road. An officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. CBS News Detroit

It's unknown whether any arrests have been made.