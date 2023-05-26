Detroit police officer struck by vehicle while making arrest

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 26, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit police officer was struck by a vehicle while making an arrest Friday morning.

The officer from the Second Precinct was responding to a call around 7:38 a.m. in the 8200 block of Mendota. As he was placing a female suspect under arrest, another woman drove her vehicle into the officer to help the suspect escape.

The officer was treated and released.

Police say four women, including the driver, were arrested.