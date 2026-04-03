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Detroit police officer injured after accidental shooting inside bathroom

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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A Detroit police officer was injured after he accidentally discharged a weapon while using the bathroom on Friday.

Detroit Police Officer Jalon Nelson says the officer was at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center when the firearm went off. 

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was placed on administrative duties, according to police.

The Detroit Police Department did not release any additional information at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

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