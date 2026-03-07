Detroit police officer accused of stealing explicit photos from woman's phone as she was detained

An officer with the Detroit Police Department is accused of stealing explicit photos from a woman's phone as she was detained, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Saturday.

Online court records show Derond Crawford is charged with one count each of using a computer to commit a crime, common law offenses and interfering with electronic communications in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors allege Crawford sent the photos to himself as she was detained at the Detroit Detention Center. According to court records, the incident happened on Wednesday.

A judge set Crawford's bond at $100,000. If he posts it, the prosecutor's office said he'll be required to wear a GPS tether and be under house arrest. He'll also be banned from using social media, a computer or device unless it's for work or court, contacting the woman or visiting her home, reaching out to witnesses and possessing weapons, firearms, tasers or pepper spray.

Police said Crawford has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The alleged actions are concerning and do not represent the overwhelming majority of Detroit Police officers who maintain a high level of conduct and professionalism that they have sworn to uphold," the city agency said in a written statement.

Crawford is scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on March 16, court records said.