Detroit police investigate suspected murder-suicide on city's west side

Residents living in one neighborhood on Detroit's west side are still reeling after a suspected murder-suicide on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred on the 18000 block of Shaftsbury Avenue. While people were getting ready for bed, the unthinkable happened.

Detroit police were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

"There was not any type of argument or fight that was heard by anyone in the home before this occurred. It was really a shock to the family," said Detroit Police Commander Rebecca McKay.

Investigators say the victim was shot by her boyfriend of several years. They say he then turned the gun on himself.

"We did not find any history, at least no history on paper of any kind of domestic violence between the couple. We did find a history of mental illness with the suspect in the past," McKay said.

DPD says they have resources that can help with both domestic violence and mental illness.

"If you reach out to the Detroit Police Department, we can put you in touch with our victim assistance program," McKay said.

Neighbors who live on the block and knew the family were surprised and devastated by the news. They say stuff like this doesn't happen in the neighborhood.

"Murder-suicide is one of the worst things that can take place," said resident Reginald Williams. "I'd never had any problems with them. They spoke, kind of kept to themselves. It's just a sad situation. For something like this to happen here is unheard of," Williams said.

The victim's mother and two of her three children were in the home at the time. One of the victim's children, a 15-year-old who is non-verbal, was not home.

"It's unfortunate they're going to be left behind, but they have a strong family that will help lift them up," Williams said.