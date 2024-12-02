Detroit police investigating reports of children sleeping outside on city's west side

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department and Child Protective Services were at a home on the city's west side Monday evening after receiving reports that children were seen sleeping outside.

In a statement, police said they are aware of the allegations and are actively investigating the circumstances.

Pictures recently started circulating online about the allegations at a home on Leslie Street, but neighbors told CBS News Detroit that it has been going on since at least September.

"I mean, the kids have been sleeping on the porch for months, so that's what everybody has been seeing. I get off work late, so I get home around 12, and I see them outside. They pull a blanket out of their bookbag, and they lay outside and go to sleep," said neighbor Elizabeth Jones. "We call the police, we call CPS, and nobody does anything, so I just hope somebody help them kids 'cause it's cold now."

CBS News Detroit spoke to Marc D'Andre, who approached the home's porch Saturday night while live streaming on Facebook to see if the kids outdoors needed help. He said the windchill was 14 degrees at the time. D'Andre said a teenager refused any help, and since then, his video has gone viral, prompting more outreach to local authorities.

"The only thing he said was 'I'm good. I'm good,' you know. I said 'Why are you out here? What's going on? What is the reason?' and the only thing the one word he said was 'Abuse.' So that's the only other word that he said other than 'I'm good' and refusing the help." said D'andre.