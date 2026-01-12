Detroit police search for suspect accused of firing shots into home

Police are searching for a suspect who they allege fired multiple shots into a home earlier this month in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 4:47 a.m. on Jan. 3 in the 19100 block of Birwood Street. Police say the suspect approached the home and knocked on the door several times. The suspect walked off the porch and allegedly fired shots into the home that was occupied.

Police say the suspect left the scene but returned and fired more shots into the home and a parked car before leaving again.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police's 12th precinct at 313-596-1240, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or DetroitRewards.tv.