UPDATE: Detroit police find missing 52-year-old man deceased

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Police are searching for missing 52-year-old Tom Todd Sr. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department says a 52-year-old missing man they had been searching for has been found deceased.

Tom Todd Sr. was last seen at about 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. 

On Wednesday, May 3, police announced an update and said that Todd was found deceased on April 28. There were no signs of foul play. 

Police say the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. 

No other information was released. 

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with reflective stripes on the front and back, gray "Dickies" pants and blue "New Balance" shoes. 

According to Todd's wife, he suffered from dementia. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.

