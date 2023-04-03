Detroit Police Department's Explorers program celebrates 50 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Over the weekend, the Detroit Police Department's Law Enforcement Explorers program celebrated its 50th anniversary.

This year was recognized as the "Sneaker Ball," with guests dressed in their favorite sneakers along with formal attire. DPD's Law Enforcement Explorers program helps teach kids of all ages in Detroit about career options in law enforcement.

"They basically train us how to go through the academy before we get there," says Barbara Age, a senior at Detroit Edison Public School Academy.

Not only does Age graduate high school this spring, but she's joining the police academy this fall as well.

Age joined the Explorers program in the sixth grade. She credits the program, saying it's best prepared her for the academy when she joins this August.

"It has trained me to become the leader that I am today and help me find my passion and what I really do love," Age said.